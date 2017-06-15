Watch Miley Cyrus Go Busking Undercover on NYC Subway!

Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 1:16 am

If you’re a MTA rider in New York City, you may have caught a performance from Miley Cyrus and not even have known it.

The 24-year-old entertainer joined Jimmy Fallon at the Rockefeller Center stop station where they went undercover as buskers, singing “Jolene” in costumes.

Then they ripped off their disguises, and Miley sang her hit “Party in the USA” to a crowd of excited subway patrons.

Watch Miley and Jimmy performing on the NYC subway below!


Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Busk on NYC Subway Platform
