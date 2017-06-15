Zayn Malik & Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Hang Out at Her Apartment

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are getting ready for the weekend!

The 22-year-old model and the 24-year-old singer – sporting his beard again – were spotted spending some time together on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Gigi arrived home first from a photo shoot, and Zayn showed up a little bit later.

Gigi rocked head-to-toe baby blue, a white purse, and white boots, which are becoming a trend in Hollywood lately – check out how Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner recently wore them.

The night before, Gigi went out to dinner with her sister Bella Hadid and their mom Yolanda, who was wearing one of the sunglasses Gigi designed for Vogue Eyewear.

“MAMMA YO IN HER #GigiForVogueEyewear @vogueeyewear shades – Style VO4083S (orange lens),” Gigi captioned the Instagram snap below. “AVAILABLE NOW FOR PREORDER AT SunglassHut.com xx (@bellahadid would like everyone to know that she took this photo⭐️⭐️).”

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

