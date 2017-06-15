Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 6:33 pm

Zayn Malik & Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Hang Out at Her Apartment

Zayn Malik & Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Hang Out at Her Apartment

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are getting ready for the weekend!

The 22-year-old model and the 24-year-old singer – sporting his beard again – were spotted spending some time together on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Gigi arrived home first from a photo shoot, and Zayn showed up a little bit later.

Gigi rocked head-to-toe baby blue, a white purse, and white boots, which are becoming a trend in Hollywood lately – check out how Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner recently wore them.

The night before, Gigi went out to dinner with her sister Bella Hadid and their mom Yolanda, who was wearing one of the sunglasses Gigi designed for Vogue Eyewear.

“MAMMA YO IN HER #GigiForVogueEyewear @vogueeyewear shades – Style VO4083S (orange lens),” Gigi captioned the Instagram snap below. “AVAILABLE NOW FOR PREORDER AT SunglassHut.com xx (@bellahadid would like everyone to know that she took this photo⭐️⭐️).”

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

10+ pictures inside of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid hanging out in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 01
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 02
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 03
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 04
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 05
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 06
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 07
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 08
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 09
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 10
zayn malik and girlfriend gigi hadid hang out at her apartment 11

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr