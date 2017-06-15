Zendaya Goes Metallic While Greeting Fans in London
Zendaya showed off her super cute style in London today!
The 20-year-old actress was spotted snapping some pics with fans on Thursday (June 15) in England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya
Zendaya wore a grey turtleneck with metallic designs on the sleeves, a metallic sequin skirt, and silver heels adorned with flower designs.
She completed her look with hoop earrings, pink lipstick, and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.
Zendaya is in town to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming.
“Stealing hearts since 96′,” Zendaya captioned an Instagram photo of herself at a photo call for the film that morning. On his own Instagram pic, her co-star Tom Holland wrote, “Stealing hearts since never 😂 @zendaya.”
See what Zendaya responded on Twitter below!
I really can't stand him😂😂😂😂 @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/4KEifhg0QS
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017
