Zendaya Goes Metallic While Greeting Fans in London

Zendaya showed off her super cute style in London today!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted snapping some pics with fans on Thursday (June 15) in England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

Zendaya wore a grey turtleneck with metallic designs on the sleeves, a metallic sequin skirt, and silver heels adorned with flower designs.

She completed her look with hoop earrings, pink lipstick, and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Zendaya is in town to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Stealing hearts since 96′,” Zendaya captioned an Instagram photo of herself at a photo call for the film that morning. On his own Instagram pic, her co-star Tom Holland wrote, “Stealing hearts since never 😂 @zendaya.”

See what Zendaya responded on Twitter below!

ICYMI, check out Zendaya‘s recent Vogue cover and interview.