Zendaya Is So Stunning for Vogue's July 2017 Issue

Zendaya is stunning on her first ever Vogue cover for July 2017.

Here’s what the 20-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star had to share with the mag:

On negotiating for Disney’s K.C. Undercover: “I wanted to make sure that she wasn’t good at singing or acting or dancing. That she wasn’t artistically inclined. I didn’t want them to all of a sudden be like, ‘Oh, yeah, and then she sings this episode!’ No. She can’t dance; she can’t sing. She can’t do that stuff. There are other things that a girl can be….I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do. I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac.”

On responding to Giuliana Rancic’s Oscars dig: “I went to my room, gathered my thoughts, and wrote something down, which is what two teachers would have wanted me to do.”

On having power: “A lot of people don’t realize their power. I have so many friends who say yes to everything or feel like they can’t stand up for themselves in a situation.” She is now pounding a fist on the dining table. “No: You have the power.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC dress on the cover.