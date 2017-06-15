Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 12:10 pm

Zoe Kravitz Says She Still Has 'Work To Do As An Actor'!

Zoe Kravitz is all smiles as she joins co-star Lola Kirke at the 2017 BAMcinemaFest opening night premiere of their film Gemini held at the BAM Harvey Theater on Wednesday (June 14) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress recently opened up about how she’s still got a lot of work to do in Hollywood as an actor.

“I’m working my way up, for sure,” Zoe told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine. “I’m still waiting for those roles of my life, but I have work to do as an actor. It will happen at the right moment; I’m taking my time.”

Zoe also opens up about her latest role in Rough Night: “I think it’s good to see women behaving like that, We don’t just sit at home doing our makeup and waiting for the boys to come home – we go hard ourselves sometimes. It was fun to play a conservative rich b****, with a bob and nice clothes and heels. She is so unlike me, and so unlike what I am often cast as.”

Also pictured: Zoe spotted rocking a Kate Metal sleeve tie dress while making an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.
