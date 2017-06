Alex Rodriguez Crashed Jennifer Lopez's Interview & It Was Adorable

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are so in love and aren’t afraid to show it!

After one of the 47-year-old entertainer’s All I Have shows in Las Vegas, Alex decided to crash one of Jennifer‘s interviews!

Just minutes after Jennifer mentioned how “blessed” she was to have Alex, he walked up to her on the carpet to deliver a sweet message.

“Good show, baby,” Alex said while Access Hollywood‘s cameras were rolling.

After quickly giving Jennifer a kiss on the cheek, he headed backstage.

“He’s the best. He’s so cute,” Jennifer gushed.

Check out the entire video below…