Alma & Martin Solveig: 'All Stars' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Martin Solveig is back at it again with a brand new song called “All Stars,” and you can stream it right here!

The track sees the 40-year-old French “Hello” hit-maker teaming up with rising Finnish singer-songstress ALMA, who rocks bright neon green hair, has a voice that could demolish buildings, and is preparing for a worldwide takeover.

“So excited to release #Allstars with the incredibly talented @almacyber today,” Martin wrote on his Twitter account.

“All Stars” is also available on iTunes now – Listen below!



Alma & Martin Solveig – ‘All Stars’ (Full Audio)

