Bachelor in Paradise's Jasmine Claims Corinne Forced Herself on Three Male Cast Members

Jasmine Goode, one of the contestants on Bachelor in Paradise‘s upcoming season in limbo, has spoken out about the scandal that shut down production.

The reality star appeared on the previous season of The Bachelor with Corinne Olympios and it doesn’t sound like she has her former co-star’s back in the situation.

“The day of the incident under investigation, Corinne did not display any change in behavior from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor,” Jasmine said in a statement to E! News. “Corinne forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario. After the incident everything seemed fine. There was no mention about being hurt. However, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch, watch what I’m gonna do.’”

“The cast is not encouraged or forced to engage in any behaviors or to drink alcohol,” she added. “Producers check in to make sure the cast is comfortable and accommodate to the needs requested.”

Corinne released a statement earlier this week in which she claimed that she is a victim following an alleged sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson, in which she did not give consent.