Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z as First Hip-Hop Artist into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay Z has officially become the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame!

The 46-year-old entertainer skipped the event as he awaits the arrival of the birth of his twins, but he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by former President Barack Obama.

CHECK OUT: Jay Z Uses Twitter to Thank All of His Inspirations

“I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” Obama said. “We know what it’s like not to have a father around, we know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did. So we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so that it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.”

Obama continued: “Like all of you, I am a fan, and I’ve been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator. I sampled his lyrics to close my speech at Selma. I tweeted a reference to ‘My First Song’ as I was putting my finishing touches on my State of the Union address. I was brushing dirt off my shoulders during a campaign.”

The former president ended his speech with a joke saying, “I’m pretty sure I’m the only president to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office. That may change at some point but I’m pretty sure it’s true now.”

You can watch Barack Obama‘s speech to Jay Z here.

Congrats Jay Z!