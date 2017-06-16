Barack Obama May Have Given Away the Gender of Beyonce's Twins!

Barack Obama may just have spilled the gender of Beyonce and Jay Z‘s twins!

While helping to induct Jay into Songwriter Hall of Fame, the former President gave some insight to their friendship.

Barack opened up about how both men didn’t have a father, didn’t have much growing up and how they both love their daughters.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up,” Barack said during the speech.

Fans are speculating that it means Beyonce and Jay are expecting two little girls. This would give the couple three girls, as opposed to Barack‘s two daughters.

Only time will tell if Barack actually broke the news!

You can watch Barack‘s speech to Jay Z here.