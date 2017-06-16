Top Stories
Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Shocking New Claims About Serena Williams' Dad

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 6:55 pm

Blac Chyna Shows Off Green Hair During Shopping Trip

Blac Chyna can really nail any hair color!

The 29-year-old TV personality stepped out for a shopping trip at Saks Fifth Avenue with some bright green locks on Thursday (June 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chyna showed some skin and her toned abs while rocking a cute black crop top.

It looks like Chyna has been playing with hair color lately, as she recently also shared some fun photos in a bright red wig.

Chyna took to her Instagram to post the gorgeous pics, where she showed her figure in a red dress.

Check out one of the photos below…

