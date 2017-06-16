Brad Pitt Wears a Simple White Tee While Running Errands

Brad Pitt dresses in a casual outfit to run some errands on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old actor was seen in a white t-shirt, denim jeans, and brown boots while getting into the passenger seat of a car.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Earlier in the week, Brad made another appearance on The Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central as a depressing weatherman who predicts a bleak future for the earth due to climate change and global warming. Make sure to watch!