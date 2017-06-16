Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 12:08 pm

Brad Pitt Wears a Simple White Tee While Running Errands

Brad Pitt Wears a Simple White Tee While Running Errands

Brad Pitt dresses in a casual outfit to run some errands on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old actor was seen in a white t-shirt, denim jeans, and brown boots while getting into the passenger seat of a car.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Earlier in the week, Brad made another appearance on The Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central as a depressing weatherman who predicts a bleak future for the earth due to climate change and global warming. Make sure to watch!
Photos: BackGrid USA
  • Koos

    he went broke?

  • Erianthe

    Brad ALWAYS looks good in a white T-shirt. Just saying.

  • Mika

    He’s so handsome.

  • Dawne

    Yum.

  • Whiteley

    He’s like fine wine, just gets better with age.

  • Felinelilly

    Oh my… all men should look this gorgeous at 53 years old.

  • Darija

    Looking hot, Brad!