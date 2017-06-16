Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 2:00 pm

Bruce Springsteen to Perform for Eight Weeks on Broadway!

Fans of Bruce Springsteen will soon be able to see him perform intimate shows when he opens an eight-week residency on Broadway later this year!

The 67-year-old rocker will play five times a week at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City, likely starting in November, according to Page Six.

“He wants to play a smaller house,” a source at the Kerr told the outlet. “He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.”

Jujamcyn Theaters, the company that owns the Kerr, will reportedly not charge Springsteen rent. “He’ll keep the lights on in the building, and they’ll sell gazillions of dollars worth of booze,” the source said.

