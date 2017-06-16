Top Stories
Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell, & Big Sean: 'Feels' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 12:06 am

Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell, & Big Sean: 'Feels' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Calvin Harris just dropped his new song “Feels” featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean!

The song is off of Calvin‘s upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which will be released on June 30.

Calvin, Katy, Pharrell, and Sean all wrote the song together and it was recorded in four different locations around the United States, which probably means all four of them recorded the song separately.

Download “Feels” now on iTunes or stream it below. Make sure to pre-order the album, which features collaborations with Future, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, and more.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new song…

