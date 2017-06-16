Carrie Fisher Cause of Death Revealed in Autopsy Results

Carrie Fisher‘s cause of death has been revealed following the results of her autopsy.

According to AP, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled atherosclerotic heart disease and sleep apnea to have contributed to Carrie‘s untimely passing last year.

Although an exact cause could not be pinpointed, it was found that there was a buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries.

Investigators also found signs that Carrie had taken multiple drugs but could not determine whether they contributed to her death and did not say if those were the drugs she took prescribed by doctors to treat her mental health conditions.

“I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs,” her brother Todd Fisher said.

Her daughter Billie also released a statement following the autopsy results.

Carrie‘s manner of death will be listed as undetermined.