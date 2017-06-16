Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Speaks Out After Autopsy Results Revealed

Carrie Fisher‘s autopsy results have been revealed and her daughter Billie Lourd is speaking out.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the Star Wars actress suffered from atherosclerotic heart disease and “drug use” prior to her passing last year.

Carrie‘s daughter Billie is hoping that her passing can shed light on drug addiction and mental illness.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases,” Billie told People.

She added, “She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Carrie, Billie and their family and friends.