Carrie Underwood Breaks Silence Following Nashville Predators' Loss, Is 'Thankful For Incredible Season'

Carrie Underwood belts her heart out as she hits the stage exclusively for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard® cardmembers at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Thursday (June 15) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The 34-year-old country singer sang her all of her popular hit songs such as “Good Girl,” “Undo It,” “Before He Cheats,” and more for the excited crowd.

Carrie recently took to her Instagram to finally comment on her husband Mike Fisher‘s team the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (June 11).

“Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl… oh, as well as with this hunk!,” Carrie captioned with the post. “We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! 💛💙 #blessed”