Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 1:03 pm

Carrie Underwood Breaks Silence Following Nashville Predators' Loss, Is 'Thankful For Incredible Season'

Carrie Underwood Breaks Silence Following Nashville Predators' Loss, Is 'Thankful For Incredible Season'

Carrie Underwood belts her heart out as she hits the stage exclusively for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard® cardmembers at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Thursday (June 15) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The 34-year-old country singer sang her all of her popular hit songs such as “Good Girl,” “Undo It,” “Before He Cheats,” and more for the excited crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Carrie recently took to her Instagram to finally comment on her husband Mike Fisher‘s team the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (June 11).

“Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl… oh, as well as with this hunk!,” Carrie captioned with the post. “We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! 💛💙 #blessed”
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 01
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 02
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 03
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 04
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 05
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 06
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 07
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 08
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 09
carrie underwood breaks silence following nashville predators loss 10

Credit: Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr