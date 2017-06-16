Celebs Express Outrage After Officer Acquitted in Philando Castile Shooting
Celebs are outraged after Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in July 2016, was acquitted by a jury.
Castile‘s death made headlines after his girlfriend live streamed everything that happened on Facebook. His daughter was also in the car when an officer pulled them over for a broken taillight.
When Castile told the officer that he had a gun on him, which was not visible, the officer shot five bullets into the innocent man.
Stars like Rosario Dawson, Chelsea Clinton, and Orange Is the New Black cast members Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley, and Uzo Aduba have all spoken out about the acquittal.
Horrifying. In tears. I can't even say be safe & "smart" because #PhilandoCastile was & so many are & still this: https://t.co/enrp27TRM5
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) June 16, 2017
Thinking of the boy I met last year who said Philando Castile was his best friend because he was the nicest person in his school. For shame: https://t.co/hNj27NzIL7
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 16, 2017
Click inside to read what more celebs are tweeting…
I'M SO FUCKING SICK OF THIS. WHERE IS THE JUSTICE? REALLY. FUCK ANYONE INVOLVED IN THE ACQUITTAL OF THIS MURDERER https://t.co/1ZZWCHK2PS
— Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) June 16, 2017
I cannot stop crying for you, Philando.
— Samira Wiley (@samirawiley) June 16, 2017
Truth lies somewhere here: until we value & speak for the lives of all people, we remain hinged to this chapter of history. #PhilandoCastile
— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) June 16, 2017
My deepest prayers to him, his family, and frankly, for us all.
— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) June 16, 2017
The family has EVERY right to be visibly upset and angry!! #standwiththem #sayhisname #PhilandoCastille when will this end? #justice
— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 16, 2017
Every time you think of Poussey, think of a real Human Being. Shed a real tear. Get angry about a real death. #PhilandoCastile
— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 16, 2017
Horrified, angry and heartbroken over this but not at all surprised. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/XpqqMyKZAI
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) June 16, 2017
No justice, no peace. Absolutely despicable.
Officer who shot Philando Castile found not guilty – CNN https://t.co/org2zWFUtE
— Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) June 16, 2017
Rest In Power, #PhilandoCastile. No justice, no peace.
— deray mckesson (@deray) June 16, 2017
Mom of #PhilandoCastile: "He had 1 tattoo…of the Twin Cities. My son loved this city & the city killed my son & the murderer gets away.” https://t.co/PCUd4AxBAr
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 16, 2017
My heart goes out to the family and friends of Philando Castile today. Unbelievably unfair, unjust and terribly sad. #PhilandoCastile
— Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) June 16, 2017
#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/ZfKCq4AS3X
— Zoe Lister-Jones (@ZoeListerJones) June 16, 2017
This country, my home, is breaking my fucking heart. #PhilandoCastile
— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) June 16, 2017
— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) June 16, 2017
Because why would a video proving the officer murdered Philando be enough evidence? AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHGGGG!!! https://t.co/D0LH1Fwu09
— Will Swenson (@thewillswenson) June 16, 2017