Top Stories
Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Shocking New Claims About Serena Williams' Dad

Shocking New Claims About Serena Williams' Dad

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 6:13 pm

Celebs Express Outrage After Officer Acquitted in Philando Castile Shooting

Celebs Express Outrage After Officer Acquitted in Philando Castile Shooting

Celebs are outraged after Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in July 2016, was acquitted by a jury.

Castile‘s death made headlines after his girlfriend live streamed everything that happened on Facebook. His daughter was also in the car when an officer pulled them over for a broken taillight.

When Castile told the officer that he had a gun on him, which was not visible, the officer shot five bullets into the innocent man.

Stars like Rosario Dawson, Chelsea Clinton, and Orange Is the New Black cast members Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley, and Uzo Aduba have all spoken out about the acquittal.

Click inside to read what more celebs are tweeting…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Philando Castile

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr