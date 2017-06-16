Celebs Express Outrage After Officer Acquitted in Philando Castile Shooting

Celebs are outraged after Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in July 2016, was acquitted by a jury.

Castile‘s death made headlines after his girlfriend live streamed everything that happened on Facebook. His daughter was also in the car when an officer pulled them over for a broken taillight.

When Castile told the officer that he had a gun on him, which was not visible, the officer shot five bullets into the innocent man.

Stars like Rosario Dawson, Chelsea Clinton, and Orange Is the New Black cast members Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley, and Uzo Aduba have all spoken out about the acquittal.

Horrifying. In tears. I can't even say be safe & "smart" because #PhilandoCastile was & so many are & still this: https://t.co/enrp27TRM5 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) June 16, 2017 Thinking of the boy I met last year who said Philando Castile was his best friend because he was the nicest person in his school. For shame: https://t.co/hNj27NzIL7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 16, 2017

