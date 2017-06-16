DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller: 'Wild Thoughts' Video, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

DJ Khaled has dropped his new song “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and you can watch the hot music video right here!

The song, which samples Carlos Santana‘s “Maria Maria,” will be featured on the 41-year-old hit-maker’s upcoming album Grateful, which is due out on June 23.

“Bless up everyone apart of this amazing rec Bless up @badgalriri @brysontiller thank you!! thank you @partynextdoor for putting your blessing on the anthem wit me!! We got another one!!” Khaled wrote on his Instagram account to announce the release of the song.

Download “Wild Thoughts” on iTunes now and watch the music video below…



DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts (ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller)

