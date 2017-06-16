DJ Khaled's New Album 'Grateful' Features A Star-Studded Roster!

DJ Khaled and his adorable baby boy Asahd Khaled share a sweet moment while visiting the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Ceremony in support of his Get Schooled “Keys To Success” campaign on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

That same day, the 41-year-old hit-maker sat on a thrown while posing for photographs during an in-store signing for his upcoming album Grateful held at Stadium Goods.

DJ Khaled recently revealed all guests that are set to be featured on Grateful, due out on June 23, and it’s easily his most impressive yet.

Alongside the Drake-assisted “To The Max” and the just released “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, the 23-track set will also include new cuts with Nicki Minaj, Nas, Future, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Calvin Harris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and T.I.