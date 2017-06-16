Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 10:16 am

Ellie Kemper & 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Cast Celebrate Season Four Renewal!

Ellie Kemper & 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Cast Celebrate Season Four Renewal!

The cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are celebrating their season four renewal!

Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means all got together at Netflix’s For Your Consideration event for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt held at the UCB Sunset Theater on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

Ellie and the cast dished about working on the third season, which debuted last month, and talked about the possibilities for season four.

The evening before, Tituss made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and recalled the peculiar sensation he experienced while recording a song called “Boobs In California” for the series – Watch below!


“Boobs In California” Gave Tituss Burgess A Tingle
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 01
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 02
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 03
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 04
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 05
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 06
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 07
ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidt cast celebrate season four renewal 08

Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Carol Kane, Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr