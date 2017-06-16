Ellie Kemper & 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Cast Celebrate Season Four Renewal!

The cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are celebrating their season four renewal!

Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and executive producers Robert Carlock and Sam Means all got together at Netflix’s For Your Consideration event for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt held at the UCB Sunset Theater on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

Ellie and the cast dished about working on the third season, which debuted last month, and talked about the possibilities for season four.

The evening before, Tituss made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and recalled the peculiar sensation he experienced while recording a song called “Boobs In California” for the series – Watch below!



“Boobs In California” Gave Tituss Burgess A Tingle