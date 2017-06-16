Glenn Close Joins The Cast of Zombie Comedy 'Sea Oak'

Glenn Close is heading to the small screen in an upcoming zombie comedy pilot!

The 70-year-old actress is set to star in Amazon’s new series Sea Oak, according to THR.

The show was picked up in March and follows Aunt Bernie, an unmarried, childless woman who dies tragically during a home invasion.

Dissatisfied with her life before her death, she returns from the dead as a zombie, full of rage and a desire to obtain the life she never head.

She torments her nieces and nephew who live in a low-end housing complex called Sea Oak, making for a hilarious zombie drama meets family revenge comedy.