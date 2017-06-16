Fri, 16 June 2017 at 4:17 pm
Janet Jackson Steps Out to Face Her Ex in Divorce Court
- Janet Jackson was seen looking slimmed down in new photos of her arriving at divorce court – TMZ
- Demi Lovato‘s sister tweeted a hilarious throwback video – Just Jared Jr
- How much control did Tom Cruise have over The Mummy? – DListed
- LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian‘s exes spotted together – TooFab
- Nyle DiMarco jumping on a trampoline is a gift to us all – Towleroad
- These Disney Channel stars look completely different from one role to the next – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Janet Jackson, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet