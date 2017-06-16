Jax Jones ft. Demi Lovato: 'Instruction' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 1:24 am

Jax Jones got some big help on his new song!

The 29-year-old British DJ just dropped his new song “Instruction” featuring Demi Lovato and British rapper Stefflon Don – and it’s going to be the hottest club song of the summer!

When he first started working on the song, Jax said the song wouldn’t be the same without the help of Demi.

“We knew we needed someone with a certain level of swag and confidence to pull off a song like this,” Jax said. “So we sent it to Demi to see if she was interested. I thought it was long shot but she loved the record and delivered us all the right feels in the vocal.”

You can download Jax‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Instruction” below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…
