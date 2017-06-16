Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 9:39 am

Jeremy Renner Reveals New Poster For His Thriller 'Wind River'!

Jeremy Renner is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at A Special Evening presented by Remy Martin held at Eric Buterbaugh on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor was joined by Jaime King, Rough Night star Colton Haynes, Orange Is The New Black‘s Jackie Cruz, Berenice Marlohe, model Selita Ebanks, Randy Jackson, Taye Diggs, Madeline Brewer, and special performer Fetty Wap a the event where guests were the first to experience “Rooted In Exception” mixed reality by Rémy Martin.

Jeremy recently took to his Instagram to reveal the official poster for his upcoming mystery film Wind River with Elizabeth Olsen.

The film was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the movies Sicario and Hell or High Water – Check out the official trailer here!


New poster art #windrivermovie #weinstein #augustrelease

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Credit: Michael Kovac; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Berenice Marlohe, Colton Haynes, Fetty Wap, jackie cruz, Jaime King, Jeremy Renner, Madeline Brewer, Randy Jackson, Selita Ebanks, Taye Diggs

