Fri, 16 June 2017 at 6:20 am

Jessica Alba Rocks Four Outfits in One Day While Promoting 'Planet of the Apps'

Jessica Alba had a very stylish day in the Big Apple!

The 36-year-old actress and Honest Company founder was busy promoting her new show Planet of the Apps on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

She was first spotted heading into her hotel wearing a long brown jacket and matching glasses, accenting her look with some fun rainbow colors.

She then donned a white dress, the same white shoes, and a long navy blue coat while arriving at The View‘s ABC studios.

She left the show rocking a purple dress, matching heels, and a light pink jacket. Jessica carried the same oversized pink bag all day.

It was recently announced that Jessica‘s Honest Company will start selling its goods on Amazon. (via Fortune)

Also pictured inside: Jessica leaving her hotel in a black dress and green jacket that same day.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTAR
