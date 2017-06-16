Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 7:20 am

Jessica Biel is All Smiles After Shooting 'The Sinner' Episodes

Jessica Biel couldn’t stop smiling when she ran into her friend today!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted taking a stroll on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake spending time in NYC

“Today we finished shooting episode 2 and 3 of @thesinnerusa, helmed by the amazing Antonio Campos,” she shared on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo collage of the duo, which you can see here. “Clearly I had a miserable time working with him and don’t like him one bit. #TheSinner.”

Jessica also recently celebrated 3 million Instagram followers by posting a video of herself doing an impressive hands-free cartwheel, captioning it, “3 Million followers?! I’m flipping out! Well, technically I’m ‘aerial-ing out’ but that just sounds like a nip slip. Anyway! THANK YOU ALL! Love, Jess.”

Watch below, and don’t miss The Sinner when it premieres later this year!

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

jessica biel is all smiles after shooting new the sinner episodes 01
jessica biel is all smiles after shooting new the sinner episodes 02
jessica biel is all smiles after shooting new the sinner episodes 03
jessica biel is all smiles after shooting new the sinner episodes 04
jessica biel is all smiles after shooting new the sinner episodes 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
