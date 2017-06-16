Jessica Biel is All Smiles After Shooting 'The Sinner' Episodes

Jessica Biel couldn’t stop smiling when she ran into her friend today!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted taking a stroll on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

“Today we finished shooting episode 2 and 3 of @thesinnerusa, helmed by the amazing Antonio Campos,” she shared on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo collage of the duo, which you can see here. “Clearly I had a miserable time working with him and don’t like him one bit. #TheSinner.”

Jessica also recently celebrated 3 million Instagram followers by posting a video of herself doing an impressive hands-free cartwheel, captioning it, “3 Million followers?! I’m flipping out! Well, technically I’m ‘aerial-ing out’ but that just sounds like a nip slip. Anyway! THANK YOU ALL! Love, Jess.”

