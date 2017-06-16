Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jonah Hill puts his muscular physique on display while wearing a tank top and workout shorts on his way home from the gym on Friday morning (June 16) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actor has been working hard trying to lose weight for the past year and it looks like it paid off!

Jonah gained 40 pounds for his role in last year’s movie War Dogs and he hired a nutritionist and started a food journal while trying to drop the pounds. He even enlisted some help from close friend and 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum.

