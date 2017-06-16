Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 1:16 pm

Just Jared Launches RAW ft. Maddie Ziegler & Jaeden Lieberher

JustJared.com proudly presents RAW, our exclusive new home for creative photo shoots and interviews.

Our first feature includes teenage ingenues Maddie Ziegler and Jaeden Lieberher, who both star in the new drama thriller The Book of Henry alongside Naomi Watts and Sarah Silverman. Watch the trailer for the film, which is now in theaters!

RAW is a curated collection of exclusive content including interviews and collaborations of, by, and with well established masters as well as up-and-coming talent. This unique online platform transcends the printed publication model by embracing the immediacy of the digital world to maintain a stream of unified creative output. Driven by and leveraging growing consumer authority, RawPages.com will provide content that is uncomplicated, fresh, and fearless.

Maddie and Jaeden interviewed each other for our exclusive feature. Visit RAWPAGES.COM!
Photos: Kai Z. Feng
