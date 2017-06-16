Kate Middleton Helps Inspire Children At 1851 Trust Sailing Workshop!

Kate Middleton is all smiles as she is welcomed by Keith Mills with a bouquet of flowers as she visits the 1851 Trust foundation at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on Friday (June 16) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess, who is patron of the 1851 Trust, visited the charity’s Land Rover BAR Roadshow, which is linked with Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup challenge and was organized to inspire schoolchildren to get into STEM programs as well as sailing.

The roadshow also teaches kids about environmental effort to combat the amount of plastic in the oceans.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Zara blazer with J. Crew trousers and heels.

