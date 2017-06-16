Katy Perry Becomes First Person to Reach 100 Million Twitter Followers

Katy Perry is still the most followed person on Twitter and she just became first to hit the 100 million follower mark on the social media website!

The 32-year-old entertainer hit the milestone on Friday (June 16), one week after her fourth studio album Witness was released.

Coincidentally, President Donald Trump took to Twitter that morning to claim he has 100 million people following him on social media. In reality, he only has 32.4 million followers on Twitter and if you add in his Instagram and Facebook followings, he reaches 63 million.

“The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them,” Trump tweeted.