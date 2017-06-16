Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Flowy Leather Pants for Beverly Hills Lunch Date

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her chic style while stepping out for lunch today!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted waiting for her car after dining at Il Pastaio on Friday (June 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She rocked a nude-colored, off-the-shoulder top, matching pumps, and flowy leather pants, accessorizing with a Louis Vuitton backpack purse and a gold necklace that likely represents her children’s initials – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The day before, Kourtney took to Instagram to wish her niece North West a happy fourth birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl! 🎈🦄🍦✨💝🍬👑,” Kourtney captioned a cute photo of North brushing her teeth (below).

Kourtney recently returned back to Cali after flaunting her bikini bod in Miami.