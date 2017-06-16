Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 7:06 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Flowy Leather Pants for Beverly Hills Lunch Date

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Flowy Leather Pants for Beverly Hills Lunch Date

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her chic style while stepping out for lunch today!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted waiting for her car after dining at Il Pastaio on Friday (June 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She rocked a nude-colored, off-the-shoulder top, matching pumps, and flowy leather pants, accessorizing with a Louis Vuitton backpack purse and a gold necklace that likely represents her children’s initials – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The day before, Kourtney took to Instagram to wish her niece North West a happy fourth birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl! 🎈🦄🍦✨💝🍬👑,” Kourtney captioned a cute photo of North brushing her teeth (below).

Kourtney recently returned back to Cali after flaunting her bikini bod in Miami.

Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl! 🎈🦄🍦✨💝🍬👑

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

