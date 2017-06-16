Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 4:41 pm

Lady Gaga Becomes a Starbucks Barista for the Day! (Video)

Lady Gaga Becomes a Starbucks Barista for the Day! (Video)

Lady Gaga launched some new drinks at Starbucks this week and she surprised fans at a store in the Los Angeles by becoming a barista for the day!

The 31-year-old entertainer served the beverages from behind the counter on Friday (June 16) and she dressed the part in a green apron and name tag.

“Does somebody want a pink ombre drink?” Gaga is seen asking fans in a video shared to Instagram Stories by her manager Bobby Campbell.

Gaga helped create four new drinks that are currently available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. 25 cents from each cup sold through June 19 will be donated to Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation.
