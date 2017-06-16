Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 2:59 am

Lena Dunham Bares All While Promoting Body Positivity

Lena Dunham Bares All While Promoting Body Positivity

Lena Dunham is embracing every inch of her body in her latest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old Girls creator – who has never shied away from going nude on her hit HBO show – bared all in a new post on Thursday night (June 15) where she promoted body image positivity.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

“I performed the insult so no one else could,” Lena wrote. “I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

Click inside to see Lena Dunham’s post…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lena Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr