Lena Dunham Bares All While Promoting Body Positivity

Lena Dunham is embracing every inch of her body in her latest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old Girls creator – who has never shied away from going nude on her hit HBO show – bared all in a new post on Thursday night (June 15) where she promoted body image positivity.

“I performed the insult so no one else could,” Lena wrote. “I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

