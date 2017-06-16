Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017

Lindsay Lohan & Rupert Grint Film British TV Series 'Sick Note'

Lindsay Lohan & Rupert Grint Film British TV Series 'Sick Note'

Lindsay Lohan and Rupert Grint were spotted hanging out on the set of their British TV show Sick Note!

The 30-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor enjoyed a break between scenes on Thursday (June 15) in London, England.

Lindsay sported an all-white outfit with Gucci mules as she sipped on tea and headed to her trailer.

Rupert, meanwhile, rocked a half-tucked in button-down shirt, skinny tie, and pair of shades.

The duo are currently shooting for season two of the comedy series. The first season is set to premiere on Sky Atlantic later this year.

Sick Note “follows the story of Daniel Glass (Rupert), a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job, under the thumb of his boss,” according to THR.
