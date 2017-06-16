Lorde: 'Melodrama' Album - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Lorde‘s new album Melodrama has finally arrived!

The 20-year-old singer shared her long-awaited sophomore album with fans on Friday (June 16).

It features 11 tracks, four of which have already been released as singles – “Green Light,” “Liability,” “Perfect Places,” and “Sober.” She has also performed “Homemade Dynamite” live (at Coachella).

Lorde‘s debut album Pure Heroine was released back in 2013, and she reportedly started writing for Melodrama just a few months after that. Her good friend Jack Antonoff helped her write and produce.

Melodrama was inspired largely by her breakup with former boyfriend of three years James Lowe (the two reportedly called it quits in 2015), as well as the pressures of fame and her time spent in New York City.

Listen to Melodrama below! You can also download it on iTunes.