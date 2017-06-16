Lorde Sings 'Perfect Places,' Talks About Onion Rings on 'Fallon'

Lorde sits down for her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

The 20-year-old singer, who performed her song “Perfect Places” during the appearance, opened up about the secret onion rings account she used to run on Instagram.

After the public discovered the page, Lorde took down the @onionringsworldwide account, on which she would review all of the onion rings she tried.

“I think they’re underrated as well. I don’t think they get enough credit,” Lorde said before revealing the secret to a good onion ring and a bad onion ring. “From my sort of semi-professional adventures, I think that a batter works better than a crumb. It’s a bit lighter. The other thing you can do to make an onion ring magical is lightly pickle the onion before you batter it up. It takes on this acidity and it’s incredible.”



Lorde Reveals Her Secret Instagram Dedicated to Reviewing Onion Rings

Click inside to watch the “Perfect Places” performance…



Lorde: Perfect Places