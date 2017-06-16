Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 12:02 pm

M.I.A. Hits The Desert In 'Finally' Music Video - Watch Here!

M.I.A. has shared a brand new music video for her song “Finally,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip, directed by Vivianne Sassen, sees the 41-year-old entertainer singing in the desert and laying down on top of a moving car as she address her haters: “Finally what haters say about me don’t worry me / I keep it moving forward to what’s ahead of me.”

Finally” is off M.I.A.‘s most recent album AIM, which was released last year.

This year, M.I.A. has been confirmed as the curator for the 2017 Meltdown Festival’s line-up and programme, and will perform at the festival June 18th.

Watch the music video below…


