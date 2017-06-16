Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey: 'Glorious' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Macklemore is finally back with new music!

The 33-year-old entertainer collaborated with Skylar Grey to drop his new song “Glorious.”

This is the first song Macklemore has released since dropping “Drug Dealer” with Ryan Lewis late last year.

“Glorious” is also the first single off of Macklemore‘s upcoming album – which is the first solo album he’s releasing in over 12 years!

