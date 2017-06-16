Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey: 'Glorious' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Macklemore is finally back with new music!

The 33-year-old entertainer collaborated with Skylar Grey to drop his new song “Glorious.”

This is the first song Macklemore has released since dropping “Drug Dealer” with Ryan Lewis late last year.

“Glorious” is also the first single off of Macklemore‘s upcoming album – which is the first solo album he’s releasing in over 12 years!

You can download Macklemore‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Glorious” below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside…
