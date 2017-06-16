Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 11:42 am

Marion Cotillard Says She 'Would Pay' To Star In An American Comedy!

Marion Cotillard Says She 'Would Pay' To Star In An American Comedy!

Marion Cotillard wants to give an American comedy a try!

“I’m not used to comedy, I’d love to do more,” the 41-year-old actress recently revealed (via Deadline) while promoting her latest film Ismael’s Ghosts at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. “I have a lot of work to find the right rhythm, comedy is really hard.”

“I would pay [to star in an American comedy], I would pay,” Marion added. “I would love to, I mean, yeah.”

Pictured: Marion posing for photographs at the 2017 Cabourg Film Festival jury photo call with her fellow jury judges Nathanael Karmitz, Camille Lauens, Camille Cottin, Hugo Gelin, Ibrahim Maalouf, Aure Atika, Manu Payet, Anne Dorval, Nora Arnezeder and Stephane De Freitas on Thursday (June 15) in Cabourg, France.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Marion Cotillard

