Mark Wahlberg Offers Tom Holland His Best Advice (Video)

Mark Wahlberg has some words of wisdom for Tom Holland!

The 46-year-old Transformers: The Last Knight actor and the 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star recently stopped by The Graham Norton Show.

They were joined by Sienna Miller as well as War for the Planet of the Apes actors Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis.

“I’m the last person you should ask for advice,” Mark responded when host Graham Norton asked what advice he would give to Tom, adding, “You’ve never been to jail, have you?”

“Go have some fun dude, have some fun for me,” Mark finally offered. “You’re a young, good-looking guy.”

Watch the guys’ full conversation below to find out how Mark spent his very first paycheck, and don’t miss their episode of The Graham Norton Show when it premieres on June 24 on BBC!



