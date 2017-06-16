Top Stories
Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jonah Hill Looks So Buff, Bares Slim Physique in a Tank Top!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Shocking New Claims About Serena Williams' Dad

Shocking New Claims About Serena Williams' Dad

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 5:36 pm

Mark Wahlberg Offers Tom Holland His Best Advice (Video)

Mark Wahlberg Offers Tom Holland His Best Advice (Video)

Mark Wahlberg has some words of wisdom for Tom Holland!

The 46-year-old Transformers: The Last Knight actor and the 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming star recently stopped by The Graham Norton Show.

They were joined by Sienna Miller as well as War for the Planet of the Apes actors Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis.

“I’m the last person you should ask for advice,” Mark responded when host Graham Norton asked what advice he would give to Tom, adding, “You’ve never been to jail, have you?”

“Go have some fun dude, have some fun for me,” Mark finally offered. “You’re a young, good-looking guy.”

Watch the guys’ full conversation below to find out how Mark spent his very first paycheck, and don’t miss their episode of The Graham Norton Show when it premieres on June 24 on BBC!


Mark Wahlberg Tells Tom Holland Not to Listen to Mark Wahlberg – The Graham Norton Show
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg offers tom holland his best advice 01
mark wahlberg offers tom holland his best advice 02
mark wahlberg offers tom holland his best advice 03
mark wahlberg offers tom holland his best advice 04
mark wahlberg offers tom holland his best advice 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Andy Serkis, Graham Norton, Mark Wahlberg, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr