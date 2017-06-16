Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 1:03 pm

Niall Horan Chats It Up With Female Friend in London

Niall Horan kept close to a female friend today!

The 23-year-old “Slow Hands” singer was spotted stepping out for lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden restaurant on Friday (June 16) in London, England.

The duo looked deep in conversation during their outing, and they shared a hug outside of the restaurant.

Niall wore a white t-shirt, cuffed jeans, white sneakers, and a blue and green jacket. See all the pics in our gallery!

He just got into town this week after spending time in Germany and Sweden.

Niall recently revealed that it’s hard for him to find time for dating with his schedule – he’s too busy working on his upcoming album! “[It will drop] probably in the fall sometime, I’d imagine,” he has said.

Photos: BackGrid USA
