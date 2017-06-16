Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Used to Take Teenage Zoe Kravitz to the Movies

Nicole Kidman Used to Take Teenage Zoe Kravitz to the Movies

Before Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz worked together on the HBO series Big Little Lies, they were almost a family as Nicole was engaged to her dad Lenny Kravitz!

The 28-year-old actress is now opening up about what it was like living with her co-star many years ago and how Nicole recently revealed the news for the first time.

“I think she forgot that no one knew that,” Zoe told The Edit. “I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

