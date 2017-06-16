Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 2:16 pm

Nine-Year-Old Celine Tam Stuns on 'America's Got Talent' with 'My Heart Will Go On' (Video)

Nine-Year-Old Celine Tam Stuns on 'America's Got Talent' with 'My Heart Will Go On' (Video)

Celine Tam is only nine-years-old, but she has a powerful voice that can rival the singer she was named after… Celine Dion!

The little girl auditioned for America’s Got Talent by performing the song “My Heart Will Go On” and she got a standing audition from the judges. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday (June 20) to see what they say though.

Celine‘s parents love Celine Dion so much that they named her after the singer and named their younger daughter Dion!

Watch the incredible audition video below.


9-Year-Old Celine Tam Stuns Crowd with “My Heart Will Go On”
Photos: NBC
