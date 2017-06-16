Top Stories
Orlando Bloom Carries His Cute Dog Through the Airport

Orlando Bloom Carries His Cute Dog Through the Airport

Orlando Bloom holds his adorable pup Mighty in his arms while walking through LAX Airport on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actor was seen arriving back on the west coast after a trip to New York City, where he presented at the Tony Awards and also hung out with buddy Leonardo DiCaprio.

While you might think that Orlando is holding his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry‘s dog Nugget, they actually just have lookalike pets!

Orly caught a performance of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen while in New York.

“I’m so grateful I got to catch this remarkable performance and heartfelt human journey by #benplatt and the whole cast of #dearevanhansen 🙌🏻line to remember 👁’just you, no hiding, it’s enough’👊🏻,” he captioned an Instagram photo with Tony winner Ben Platt.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

