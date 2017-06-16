Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 9:24 pm

Paul McCartney & JK Rowling To Be Named Companion of Honour By Queen

Paul McCartney and JK Rowling are about to get a high honor from the Queen of England!

The 74-year-old musician and 51-year-old author are set to be named as part of the Queen’s annual Birthday Honours List.

The duo will become members of the Order of the Companions of Honour for their services to music and literature.

The prestigious order is limited to only 65 people.

Paul was previously knighted by the Queen in 1997 but will now carry the additional honor.

Emeli Sandé and boxer John Conteh are also set to be honored.

Photos: WENN
