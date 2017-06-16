'Ray Donovan' Gets Season Five Trailer Featuring Susan Sarandon - Watch Now!

Liev Schreiber is back as Ray Donovan in the new trailer for season five of his hit Showtime series!

This time around, the 49-year-old actor will be “turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm,” according to Showtime.

He will be joined by Feud‘s Susan Sarandon, who plays “legendary media mogul Samantha Winslow, who sets Ray against her own fixers in fear they may know too much.”

“Whatever the fee is, I’ll pay it,” Samantha tells Ray in the trailer.

Also returning for the new season are Jon Voight, Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, and Devon Bagby.

Don’t miss season five of Ray Donovan when it premieres on August 6 on Showtime.

In the meantime, watch the trailer below and check out the new poster art in our gallery!



Ray Donovan Season 5 (2017) | Official Trailer | Liev Schreiber SHOWTIME Series