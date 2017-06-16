Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Rihanna Joins World's Biggest Designers at LVMH Event in Paris

Rihanna shows off some leg while posing for photos at the Young Fashion Designer: LVMH Prize 2017 event on Friday (June 16) at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old singer joined some of the world’s top fashion designers to award a grant and year-long mentorship program to an up-and-coming designer.

Among the designers at the event were the creative directors of brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Fendi, Kenzo, Celine, and more.

Make sure to check out Rihanna in the new video for “Wild Thoughts,” her hot new song with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Dior dress, bag, shoes, hat, bandana, and necklace.
