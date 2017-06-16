Rooney & Kate Mara Share a Hug While Spending Day Together

Rooney Mara and her older sister Kate Mara stepped out for a rare public appearance together!

The actresses were spotted sharing a sweet hug while out and about on Wednesday (June 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were joined by their mom Kathleen as well as their friend and stylist Johnny Wujek.

The last time we spotted the sisters out together was back in January after Kate got engaged to now-fiance Jamie Bell.

Meanwhile, Rooney and Joaquin Phoenix recently made a cute couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

You can catch Rooney in Mary Magdalene, set for release on November 24. Kate has three films coming out this year – The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards, Mercy, and Chappaquiddick.