Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor Couple Up For Trip to Paris!

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor are quite the jet setters!

The 42-year-old Live! host and his model girlfriend were spotted arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Friday afternoon (June 16) in Paris, France.

The couple kept it casual for the their arrival to the City of Lights, with Ryan looking ready for some time in the sun while donning a fedora.

Last weekend, Ryan and Shayna spent time in Miami, were they where spotted showing some PDA by the pool!

The duo dated several years ago but reunited earlier this year and have even made things Instagram official!

20+ pictures inside of Ryan and Shayna arriving in Paris…

